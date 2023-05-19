The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

KHC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.