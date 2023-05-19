The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

SAIN stock opened at GBX 541.32 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £957.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,466.94 and a beta of 0.63. Scottish American Investment has a one year low of GBX 434 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 543 ($6.80). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 517.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Transactions at Scottish American Investment

In other news, insider Dame Mariot Leslie bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,780 ($12,251.03). In related news, insider Christine Montgomery purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($61,756.23). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,780 ($12,251.03). Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

