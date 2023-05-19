The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:SAIN)

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

SAIN stock opened at GBX 541.32 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £957.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,466.94 and a beta of 0.63. Scottish American Investment has a one year low of GBX 434 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 543 ($6.80). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 517.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Transactions at Scottish American Investment

In other news, insider Dame Mariot Leslie bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,780 ($12,251.03). In related news, insider Christine Montgomery purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($61,756.23). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,780 ($12,251.03). Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Scottish American Investment

(Get Rating)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.