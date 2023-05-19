The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

NYSE TJX opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

