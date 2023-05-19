The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

DIS stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.76. 6,842,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.