Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,588.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,291 shares of company stock valued at $141,862. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

