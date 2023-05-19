Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 98,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 498,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Specifically, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,291 shares of company stock worth $141,862 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 1,803.67%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.