Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.73.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.74. 96,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,128. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,041,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.