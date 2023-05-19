THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of THOR Industries worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile



Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

