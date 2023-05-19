Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in TIM were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TIM by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TIM Stock Performance

TIMB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 421,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

