TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,160 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 45.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.72 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $284.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

