TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Clearwater Analytics worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,670 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,725,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 129,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,958,524 shares of company stock worth $216,902,860. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.