TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.