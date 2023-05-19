TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HUM opened at $513.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

