Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 89,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 25.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

