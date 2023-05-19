TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, RTT News reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.48 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $79.27 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $200,286,000 after buying an additional 2,375,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

