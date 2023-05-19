Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,350.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,307.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.08. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

