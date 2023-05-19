Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of IAC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

