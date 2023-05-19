Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $705,000 Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of PubMatic worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in PubMatic by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Trading Up 4.7 %

PUBM opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $854.26 million, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at $234,246.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $816,344. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

