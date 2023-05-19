Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,101,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after buying an additional 323,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 122,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

