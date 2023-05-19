Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,450 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAHC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $561.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

