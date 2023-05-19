Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,052.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,548.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $249,156. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $610.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

See Also

