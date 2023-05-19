Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 235 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 176,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 326,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

