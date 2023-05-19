Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,520 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,817,646. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.