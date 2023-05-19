Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,440 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.
NYSE C opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
