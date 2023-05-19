Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Up to $54.62

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.62, but opened at $56.58. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 6,053 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $776.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at $467,054.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.