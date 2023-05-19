Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $230.56 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.61 and its 200-day moving average is $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

