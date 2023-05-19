Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 22,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the average daily volume of 10,770 call options.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NYCB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 8,073,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,158,063. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

