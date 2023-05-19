TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3,148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,638 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after buying an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,724,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 422,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

