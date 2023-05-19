Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TNL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

