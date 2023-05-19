Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.1 %
TNL stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure
In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.