Tredje AP fonden Acquires 19,653 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,440,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689,049. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

