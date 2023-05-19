Tredje AP fonden Acquires 25,367 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE DHI traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 921,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

