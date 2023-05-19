Tredje AP fonden Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 361,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

