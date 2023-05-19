Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $314.92. 210,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.