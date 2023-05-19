Tredje AP fonden Buys 2,533 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 340,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,391. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

