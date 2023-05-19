Tredje AP fonden Buys 39,731 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,731 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 798,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,149. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.