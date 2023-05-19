Tredje AP fonden Buys 53,227 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,967,000 after purchasing an additional 409,295 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

MDLZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 1,545,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.