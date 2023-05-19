Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

AMT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 443,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,172. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.