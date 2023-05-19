Tredje AP fonden Purchases 20,995 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

NYSE MTB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 541,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

