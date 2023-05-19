Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,746,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $173,259,000 after acquiring an additional 537,200 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,185. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

