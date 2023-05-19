Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue $0.33 None Dividend

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TY opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Tri-Continental has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 243.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tri-Continental by 25.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 23.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

