Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.