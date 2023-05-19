TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 34,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 71,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.