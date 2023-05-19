Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.