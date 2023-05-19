Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 450,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.16 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

About Tritax EuroBox

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.