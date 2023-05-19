Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also

