True Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

True Capital Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 434,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

