True Capital Management Invests $233,000 in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

