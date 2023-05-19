True Capital Management Invests $37,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 171,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 432,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 550,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. 495,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

