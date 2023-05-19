True Capital Management Makes New $265,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

CAT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

